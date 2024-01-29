Forecast: A couple shots at snow as we wrap up January

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up January with a couple minor shots of snow. Light lake effect snow today and another, lightly better shot at snow Tuesday. I don't expect much today or tomorrow but we may end up with an inch or so with Tuesday's clipper. Roads will be wet though, so make sure you're driving safely and allowing extra time for your commutes.
By midweek we dry out and try to warm up. We're pushing upper 30s Wednesday and middle 40s Thursday. The cold air returns by the weekend though. It will be February after all.
What To Expect:
- Cloudy and cold today
- Light lake effect snow
- Clipper snow Tuesday
- Minor accumulation
Daily Breakdown
Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 34º
Tuesday: PM Wintry mix likely. Touch warmer. | High: 36º
Wednesday: The Wintry mix ends early. | High: 38º
Thursday: Warming up even more. | High: 45º
Friday: A few showers possible. | High: 36º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter