Forecast: A couple shots at snow as we wrap up January

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up January with a couple minor shots of snow. Light lake effect snow today and another, lightly better shot at snow Tuesday. I don't expect much today or tomorrow but we may end up with an inch or so with Tuesday's clipper. Roads will be wet though, so make sure you're driving safely and allowing extra time for your commutes.

By midweek we dry out and try to warm up. We're pushing upper 30s Wednesday and middle 40s Thursday. The cold air returns by the weekend though. It will be February after all.

What To Expect:



Cloudy and cold today

Light lake effect snow

Clipper snow Tuesday

Minor accumulation

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 34º

Tuesday: PM Wintry mix likely. Touch warmer. | High: 36º

Wednesday: The Wintry mix ends early. | High: 38º

Thursday: Warming up even more. | High: 45º

Friday: A few showers possible. | High: 36º

