Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A couple shots at snow as we wrap up January

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 06:09:25-05

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up January with a couple minor shots of snow. Light lake effect snow today and another, lightly better shot at snow Tuesday. I don't expect much today or tomorrow but we may end up with an inch or so with Tuesday's clipper. Roads will be wet though, so make sure you're driving safely and allowing extra time for your commutes.

By midweek we dry out and try to warm up. We're pushing upper 30s Wednesday and middle 40s Thursday. The cold air returns by the weekend though. It will be February after all.

What To Expect:

  • Cloudy and cold today
  • Light lake effect snow
  • Clipper snow Tuesday
  • Minor accumulation

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 34º

Tuesday: PM Wintry mix likely. Touch warmer. | High: 36º

Wednesday: The Wintry mix ends early. | High: 38º

Thursday: Warming up even more. | High: 45º

Friday: A few showers possible. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018