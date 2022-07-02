CLEVELAND — A cold front is sliding southeast thru the area thus morning. Showers and storms have come to an end across the area and the rest of the weekend looks mainly dry!

It will be cooler today and tomorrow compared to Friday - but still in the low to mid 80s. This is very seasonable for the beginning of July! A stray shower will be possible overnight/early Sunday in our southern communities. Most will stay dry and holiday plans should not be impacted.

Much of the same is expected on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Temps jump on the fourth! Monday looks very warm and muggy again with highs near 90 degrees!

Have an awesome weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Showers exit quickly Saturday morning

Dry Saturday & Sunday

Hot for the 4th of July Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Drying out. Cooler and Less humid. | High: 82º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and near norm. | High: 80º

4th of July: Lots of sun & hotter.| High: 90º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. | High: 83º

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 85º

