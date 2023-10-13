Watch Now
FORECAST: A dry Friday before rain soaks our weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 3:02 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 03:03:32-04

CLEVELAND — I'm expecting a gorgeous Friday with temps back to more seasonable levels... middle 60s! It's short lived though, clouds and rain returns by early Saturday with much cooler air settling in. We're hanging out in the 50s with waves of rain Saturday and scattered lake effect rain Sunday.

We're staying WAY below average most of next week also

What To Expect:

  • More sun Friday
  • Periods of rain Saturday and Sunday
  • Much cooler air ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Warming up nicely with sun.| High: 64º

Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 55º

Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 54º

Monday: Few more showers. Cool.| High: 53º

Tuesday: Isolated showers.| High: 55º

