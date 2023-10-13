FORECAST: A dry Friday before rain soaks our weekend

CLEVELAND — I'm expecting a gorgeous Friday with temps back to more seasonable levels... middle 60s! It's short lived though, clouds and rain returns by early Saturday with much cooler air settling in. We're hanging out in the 50s with waves of rain Saturday and scattered lake effect rain Sunday.
We're staying WAY below average most of next week also
What To Expect:
- More sun Friday
- Periods of rain Saturday and Sunday
- Much cooler air ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Warming up nicely with sun.| High: 64º
Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 55º
Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 54º
Monday: Few more showers. Cool.| High: 53º
Tuesday: Isolated showers.| High: 55º
