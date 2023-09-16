FORECAST: A few showers possible this weekend

CLEVELAND — We start off the weekend chilly and bright, but clouds will stroll in throughout the day on Saturday. The clouds will keep Saturday night temps up a bit but also leading to rain. Rain will be arriving Sunday with a few showers and lingering into Monday. I can't rule out a rumble of thunder but I'm not expecting anything strong. Most of this rain looks to be light as well.

We look to dry up by Tuesday and temps should get back to normal late next week.

What To Expect:

Bright, quick rebound

Clouds increase Saturday

Spotty/light rain returns Sunday

"Normal" temps late next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sunny & nice with clouds returning late. | High: 72º

Sunday: A few light rain showers. | High: 69º

Monday: Lingering showers possible. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Drying out, nice. | High: 72º

