FORECAST: A Great Saturday for Travel & Shopping

CLEVELAND — We should rebound back up into the lower and middle 50s Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. Rain Sunday lingers into Monday. Showers are possible for the Browns game too. Temperatures again, holding in the 40s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

What To Expect:

Clear tonight

Patchy fog

Breezy & cool Friday

Breezy & warmer Saturday

Showers late Saturday

Scattered rain all day Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday Night: Clear skies. Patchty fog | Low: 32º

Saturday: Late rain. | High: 57º

Sunday: Another round of rain. | High: 53º

