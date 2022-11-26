FORECAST: A Great Saturday for Travel & Shopping

CLEVELAND — We should rebound back up into the lower and middle 50s Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. Rain Sunday lingers into Monday. Showers are possible for the Browns game too. Temperatures again, holding in the 40s.
Happy Thanksgiving!
What To Expect:
- Clear tonight
- Patchy fog
- Breezy & cool Friday
- Breezy & warmer Saturday
- Showers late Saturday
- Scattered rain all day Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday Night: Clear skies. Patchty fog | Low: 32º
Saturday: Late rain. | High: 57º
Sunday: Another round of rain. | High: 53º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter