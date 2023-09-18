Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A little bit of everything today; Sun, clouds, rain, wind... Plan ahead

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:10 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 06:14:25-04

CLEVELAND — Fall doesn't officially start until this weekend but it's already been fall air has already settled in. Temps have struggled to get back to more September-like norms. We'll get there late week but clouds and a northwest breeze keep the fall-like feel here today & Tuesday.

Plan on isolated rain showers, breezy northwest winds and temps in the 60s today. We're drier Tuesday but clouds are still lingering and temps struggle. Plan on 60s again.

We're in the middle 70s this Wednesday with highs near 80º after that!

What To Expect:

  • Dodging rain today
  • Staying cool & cloudy
  • Drying out Tuesday
  • Warming up midweek
  • "Normal" temps late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Drying out, nice. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 74º

Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 78º

Friday: More sunshine. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018