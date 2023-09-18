FORECAST: A little bit of everything today; Sun, clouds, rain, wind... Plan ahead

CLEVELAND — Fall doesn't officially start until this weekend but it's already been fall air has already settled in. Temps have struggled to get back to more September-like norms. We'll get there late week but clouds and a northwest breeze keep the fall-like feel here today & Tuesday.

Plan on isolated rain showers, breezy northwest winds and temps in the 60s today. We're drier Tuesday but clouds are still lingering and temps struggle. Plan on 60s again.

We're in the middle 70s this Wednesday with highs near 80º after that!

What To Expect:



Dodging rain today

Staying cool & cloudy

Drying out Tuesday

Warming up midweek

"Normal" temps late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Drying out, nice. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 74º

Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 78º

Friday: More sunshine. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter