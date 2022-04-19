FORECAST: A Messy Mix Continuing into Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Spring is on temporary hiatus for the next couple of days as unseasonably cold air settles in across Northern Ohio. Weakening low pressure in Southern Ontario plus a northwest wind across Lake Erie will provide for more lake enhanced rain and snow showers tonight and Tuesday. Snow accumulation tonight in most spots will stay well below an inch. The Primary snow belt east of Cleveland could see a wet accumulation between 1 and 3 inches by early afternoon on Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight will hover in the lower and middle 30s.

That cold northwest wind flow will continue to feed in widely scattered rain and showers on Tuesday, gradually tapering off during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will struggle up to near 40 degrees.

The good news here is our colder weather pattern shifts to the east beginning Wednesday as high pressure build in. Look for some mid-week sunshine and temperatures closer to average in the 50s.

Warmer weather Arrives Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. The warm-up continues for the weekend with highs expected to top out in the 70s with minimal rain chances!!!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Rain and wet snow overnight

Light accumulations less than 1" in most spots

1-3" in the primary snow belt east of Cleveland

More wintry weather ahead through Tuesday

Seasonable and dry on Wednesday

Warming into the 70s Saturday & Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow & rain lingers. Minor morning accumulations. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Briefly dry. Milder. | High: 54º

Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º

Friday: Few showers. | High: 62º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm.. | High: 76º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Summer-like. | High: 79º

