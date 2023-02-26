FORECAST: A Nice Sunday!

CLEVELAND — Sunday's temperatures warm by a few degrees more with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Skies will feature more sunshine until Sunday night, when clouds will be increasing.

Rain becomes likely again by Monday with gusty winds as well. Highs will be in the 50s. We will be monitoring the potential for flooding. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.5-1.00 inches.

We will see a few shower chances as we wrap up the month of February on Tuesday, mainly during the morning. Temperatures will drop off, as highs fall into the mid to upper 40s.

We will see March coming in like a lion, with warm air and windy conditions on Wednesday. Then we are unsettled on Thursday, with scattered rain showers, and temperatures falling into the mid 40s. We will then need to keep an eye on Friday, with the threat for more rain and snow.

What To Expect:

More sun and warmth on Sunday

Clouds return late Sunday

Rain returns early next week

Monday looking soaked



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More sunshine. Bit warmer. | High: 49º

Monday: Rain returns. Windy.| High: 54º

Tuesday: A few showers left over.| High: 47º

Wednesday: Mainly dry. Windy. Few showers late.| High: 62º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Colder.| High: 44º

Friday: Need to watch. Rain/Snow possible. Colder.| High: 38º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 45º

