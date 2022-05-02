FORECAST: A Quiet and nice start to the week

CLEVELAND — Monday looks cooler with highs near 60. But it's a lovely day with some sun and no rowdy weather expected.
Another potent system will bring another round of heavy rain and strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Behind Tuesday's system, look for cooler temperatures to return for the rest of the work week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cooler on Monday but still near average for early May
- Heating up again Tuesday
- Rain and storms increase Tuesday PM
- Cooler weather returns for the rest of the work week
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: A bit cooler but quiet. | High: 61º
Tuesday: Another big round of rain and storms Tuesday PM. Warmer.| High: 70º
Wednesday: Showers end early. Cooler.| High: 58º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter