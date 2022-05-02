Watch
FORECAST: A Quiet and nice start to the week

Posted at 4:49 AM, May 02, 2022
CLEVELAND — Monday looks cooler with highs near 60. But it's a lovely day with some sun and no rowdy weather expected.

Another potent system will bring another round of heavy rain and strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Behind Tuesday's system, look for cooler temperatures to return for the rest of the work week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cooler on Monday but still near average for early May
  • Heating up again Tuesday
  • Rain and storms increase Tuesday PM
  • Cooler weather returns for the rest of the work week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: A bit cooler but quiet. | High: 61º

Tuesday: Another big round of rain and storms Tuesday PM. Warmer.| High: 70º

Wednesday: Showers end early. Cooler.| High: 58º

