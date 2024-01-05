FORECAST: A quiet but chilly Friday; Snow showers return this weekend

CLEVELAND — Grab the warm coat and zip it up! We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and even the upper teens! Some sun today will help us warm into the mid-30s, but the sunshine is brief! Clouds will rapidly return throughout the day on Friday.

We are watching a storm system that will impact NE Ohio this weekend. It looks like we will only receive a glancing blow of light snow. Snow showers will increase throughout Saturday morning and by the early afternoon. Accumulation is expected, but it looks to be minor once again. Most of our viewing area will pick up 2 inches of snow or less. The highest totals are expected in far eastern Ohio. The numbers are even higher farther east in PA and NY.

Another system will be rolling in early next week. Our snow lovers may be disappointed once again. The current trend has more rain than snow.

What To Expect:



Staying cold for days

Weekend rain/snow possible

Minor accumulation

Another system next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: AM sunshine. PM clouds increase. Not as cold. | High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow. | High: 38º

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow fades. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Another round of wintry precip (mainly rain). | High: 45º

