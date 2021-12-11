FORECAST: A Stormy, Wet, Wild & Windy Saturday

CLEVELAND — HIGH WIND WARNING from 1pm to 11pm SATURDAY for Lake & Northern Ashtabula Counties for gusts near or above 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for Erie, Huron, Cuyahoga, Medina, Richland, Ashland & Medina counties & 1pm thru 7pm Saturday for all the rest of Northern Ohio for wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph. Potential for trees and powerline damage exists today everywhere, especially in High Wind Warning areas. Secure loose objects around house and use caution driving in higher winds. Gale Warning also in effect from 10 am until 10 pm for gusts near 50-55 mph & waves as high as 10-15 feet across Lake Erie.

Rain will continue to push in this morning as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will gusts above 30 mph at times too.

Our high wind threat comes in two waves today. Strong storms this morning will have heavy rain, occasional lightning and an even higher threat for wind damage. Winds are likely gusting to 50mph while the storms are rolling through.

Once the cold front moves by early afternoon & the storms fade out, the second wave of strong winds will arrive behind the front. Strong winds will continue through Saturday evening with wind gusts above 50 miles per hour, especially near the lake shore. Non-thunderstorm wind damage and power outages will be a concern. Temperatures will tumble during the afternoon, out of the 60s and into the 30s by sunset!

That cold air blowing over Lake Erie could give us a few snow showers this evening into tonight. Thankfully the winds relax heading into Sunday with some sun in the forecast for the Browns game.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Periods of heavy rain & strong storms this morning

60s early Saturday

High winds could cause power problems today, especially near lakeshore

Temps take a DIVE Saturday afternoon and evening

Few lake effect snow showers possible tonight

Much cooler Sunday for the Browns Game but drier with less wind

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: HIGH WINDS LIKELY! AM Rain & thunderstorms followed by strong winds. Gusts over 50 mph possible. Few snow showers possible tonight as temps dip to the 30s.| High: 63º (Dropping to 30s by this evening)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Dry for Browns game.| High: 45º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice day. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 56º

