FORECAST: A Sunny & Quiet Sunday

CLEVELAND — Today will be bright and beautiful. Warm coats are the order of the day, especially for the Browns Game. High temperatures will only climb into the middle 40s during the afternoon.
Mild air once again returns by the middle of the week. Look for highs near 60 Wednesday and into the 60s near record high territory by Thursday. It looks like another round of widespread rain and gusty wind could roll in by Thursday...stay tuned!
Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Sunny and cool Sunday
- A little breezy, gusts near 20-25 mph
- Dry for the Browns game
- More sunshine Monday
- Wet and warmer later in the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Dry for Browns game.| High: 46º
Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice day. | High: 51º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain late. | High: 52º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 58º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with rain likely. | High: 61º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter