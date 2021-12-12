FORECAST: A Sunny & Quiet Sunday

CLEVELAND — Today will be bright and beautiful. Warm coats are the order of the day, especially for the Browns Game. High temperatures will only climb into the middle 40s during the afternoon.

Mild air once again returns by the middle of the week. Look for highs near 60 Wednesday and into the 60s near record high territory by Thursday. It looks like another round of widespread rain and gusty wind could roll in by Thursday...stay tuned!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Sunny and cool Sunday

A little breezy, gusts near 20-25 mph

Dry for the Browns game

More sunshine Monday

Wet and warmer later in the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Dry for Browns game.| High: 46º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice day. | High: 51º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slim shot at rain late. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 58º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with rain likely. | High: 61º

