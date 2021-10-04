FORECAST: A Warm and At Times Wet Week Ahead

CLEVELAND — Few more rounds of rain are expected to roll in today and tonight as a slow moving front makes its way across the area. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours and a few stronger wind gusts can't be ruled out along with some thunder and lightning.

Waves of rain will continue through the rest of the work week with temperatures staying on the warmer side for the month of October.

FORECAST HEADLINES



More rain and storms today

On and off rain and storms through the week

Best shot for rain appears to be today, Wednesday & Thursday

Warm & at times wet week ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Rain & storms linger. Rain could be heavy at times.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Few showers. Still mild. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain and storms. | High: 77º

Thursday: Scattered showers possible. High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: