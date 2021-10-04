Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A Warm and At Times Wet Week Ahead

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 05:44:05-04

CLEVELAND — Few more rounds of rain are expected to roll in today and tonight as a slow moving front makes its way across the area. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours and a few stronger wind gusts can't be ruled out along with some thunder and lightning.

Waves of rain will continue through the rest of the work week with temperatures staying on the warmer side for the month of October.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • More rain and storms today
  • On and off rain and storms through the week
  • Best shot for rain appears to be today, Wednesday & Thursday
  • Warm & at times wet week ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Rain & storms linger. Rain could be heavy at times.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Few showers. Still mild. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain and storms. | High: 77º

Thursday: Scattered showers possible. High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018