FORECAST: A Warm and Wet Week Ahead

CLEVELAND — Showers have been spreading in from the west and will continue into Sunday. Sunday looks wetter with on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms will increase during the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Waves of rain will continue through early Tuesday with a few rain showers still sticking around through late next week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Mild Sunday but soaked at times

On and off Storms

Rounds of rain linger into early next week

Warm & wet week ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rounds of rain likely. Storms possible. Mild. | High: 74º

Monday: Rain & storms linger. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Few showers. Still mild. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain. | High: 76º

