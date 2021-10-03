FORECAST: A Warm and Wet Week Ahead

CLEVELAND — Showers have been spreading in from the west and will continue into Sunday. Sunday looks wetter with on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms will increase during the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.
Waves of rain will continue through early Tuesday with a few rain showers still sticking around through late next week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Mild Sunday but soaked at times
- On and off Storms
- Rounds of rain linger into early next week
- Warm & wet week ahead
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Rounds of rain likely. Storms possible. Mild. | High: 74º
Monday: Rain & storms linger. | High: 73º
Tuesday: Few showers. Still mild. | High: 74º
Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain. | High: 76º
