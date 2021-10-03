Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A Warm and Wet Week Ahead

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 07:43:04-04

CLEVELAND — Showers have been spreading in from the west and will continue into Sunday. Sunday looks wetter with on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms will increase during the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Waves of rain will continue through early Tuesday with a few rain showers still sticking around through late next week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Mild Sunday but soaked at times
  • On and off Storms
  • Rounds of rain linger into early next week
  • Warm & wet week ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rounds of rain likely. Storms possible. Mild. | High: 74º

Monday: Rain & storms linger. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Few showers. Still mild. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain. | High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018