FORECAST: A warm, windy and wet weekend

WEATHER ALERT: Near Record High Temperatures and Strong Winds Expected this weekend!

WIND ADVISORY in effect from 11am until 9pm for Lorain, Ashland, Richland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky & Seneca Counties. Wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph can be expected in and near the advisory area on Saturday.

It will be WINDY everywhere on Saturday. Expect Gusts between 30 and 40 mph with a few spots getting closer to 50 mph. It's all in advance of the cold front. Plan on rain Saturday late afternoon/evening. Isolated thundershowers are also possible. The strong winds could cause some tree limbs to come down as well as a few power outages. We should dry out overnight into Sunday with cooler (but still above average temps) Sunday afternoon in the 60s.

What To Expect:

Windy Saturday

Gusts between 30 and 50 mph

Near record highs in the 70s

Thundershowers late Saturday afternoon/evening



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: ALERT: HIGH WINDS between 30 & 50 mph! More clouds. Near record highs! Late afternoon thundershowers.| High: 76º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Breezy.| High: 68º

Monday: Sunny skies. Dry,| High: 61º

Tuesday: Nice for November.| High: 58º

