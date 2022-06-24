Watch Now
FORECAST: A Warmer Weekend Ahead

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 05:24:56-04

CLEVELAND — It is a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s across NE Ohio. However, expect a quick warm-up on Friday with temperatures quickly into the 70s by mid morning on their way to a high temperature near norm in the low 80s. It will be even warmer inland by late afternoon. Skies will be sunny all day with humidity levels kept in check.

Hot weather returns Saturday with sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Another cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon/evening. Storms will be followed by cooler temps early next week.

Enjoy the rest of your fantastic week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cool Friday Morning
  • Dry & warm for Friday
  • Hot again by Saturday
  • Humidity builds
  • Showers and storms Sunday PM
  • Watching for strong storms on Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Bright & warm, seasonable! | High: 82º

Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º

Sunday: Few PM storms with cold front. Still warm & more humid. | High: 88º

Monday: Drier and cooler. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Quiet and cool! | High: 76º

