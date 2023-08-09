FORECAST: Absolutely gorgeous before strong storms roll in tonight

CLEVELAND — Warming into the low to mid 80s for the middle of the week, along with some sunshine during the morning on Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system moves in.
Plan on more rain and storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread heavy rain with the strongest storms holding south of Akron. The flood threat will, again, be elevated.
Sun returns Friday before storms return this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Heating up today
- Rain returning tonight
- Drying out Thursday
- More weekend rain
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Warm with isolated rain. More overnight rain/storms.| High: 84º
Thursday: T-storms fading early, cooler. | High: 79º
Friday: Drying out. | High: 81º
Saturday: Few t-showers. | High: 82º
Sunday: Isolated t-shower. | High: 82º
Monday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 80º
