FORECAST: Absolutely gorgeous before strong storms roll in tonight

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 05:58:46-04

CLEVELAND — Warming into the low to mid 80s for the middle of the week, along with some sunshine during the morning on Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system moves in.

Plan on more rain and storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread heavy rain with the strongest storms holding south of Akron. The flood threat will, again, be elevated.

Sun returns Friday before storms return this weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Heating up today
  • Rain returning tonight
  • Drying out Thursday
  • More weekend rain

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warm with isolated rain. More overnight rain/storms.| High: 84º

Thursday: T-storms fading early, cooler. | High: 79º

Friday: Drying out. | High: 81º

Saturday: Few t-showers. | High: 82º

Sunday: Isolated t-shower. | High: 82º

Monday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 80º

