FORECAST: Absolutely gorgeous Thanksgiving before rain rolls in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:47 AM, Nov 24, 2022
CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. Tons of sunshine this afternoon will help temps warm to near 60º today. No worries traveling today... Different story tonight.

Rain returns overnight into early Friday morning but should pull out quickly. If you are headed out for some shopping deals early Friday, grab the rain gear and a jacket. Temps are holding in the 40s all day long.

We should rebound back closer to 50º Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. Rain Sunday lingers longer though... possibly into Monday. Temps again, holding in the 40s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

What To Expect:

  • Dry & warm for Thanksgiving
  • Rain chances return for Thursday night/Friday morning
  • Showers late Saturday
  • Showers for Sunday AM tailgating

Daily Breakdown:

Thanksgiving: Warmer. High clouds. | High: 60º

Friday: Scattered early rain with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 45º

Saturday: Late rain. | High: 52º

Sunday: Another round of rain. | High: 45º

