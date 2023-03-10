FORECAST: Accumulating snow as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — A Winter Storm taking aim at Ohio with accumulating snow for most of northern Ohio. Roads could become snow covered and slippery with lowered visibility.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Ashtabula, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Trumbull Counties from early Friday morning until early Saturday morning. Plan for a range of snowfall totals over the next 24 hours with many communities receiving about 2 - 5 inches. Lower totals are expected to the south and higher totals expected to the north and in the primary snowbelt.

The heaviest snow is also expected early on Friday, with scattered snow/lake effect snow continuing into early on Saturday. There will be a brief lull for a part of the weekend with another round of snow possible on Sunday. Winter is not over yet!

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Winter Weather Advisory

Accumulating snow Friday

Snow ending early Saturday

Another round of snow Sunday/Monday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Heavy snow with a rain mixing in at times. 1-4 inches of snow possible.| High: 34º

Saturday: Snow ending early.| High: 29º

Sunday: Scattered late afternoon snow. Chilly.| High: 35º

Monday: Light scattered snow.| High: 36º

Tuesday: Few flakes mainly east.| High: 32º

Wednesday: Bit milder.| High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: