FORECAST: Accumulating Snowfall for Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING for Lake, Ashtabula Geauga Counties is in effect until 10 p.m. EST Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Huron, Medina, and Summit counties but will expire much earlier. It is set to expire at 4 am EST Saturday morning. These counties are in pink in the winter alert graphic.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for every other community/county in our viewing area. It will be in effect until tonight. The advisory includes the cities of Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Fremont, Tiffin, Upper Sandusky, Bucyrus, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Marion, Millersburg, and Killbuck.

Two systems are combining forces with another weather disturbance along the Ohio River and picking up added moisture from a mostly wide-open Lake Erie. Steady and widespread snow is expected to continue through Friday morning across Northern Ohio before transitioning to Lake effect snow Friday afternoon through Saturday. Snow totals will generally be in the 3 to 6-inch range, with a few spots in the primary and secondary snow belts measuring closer to 6-10 inches by the end of Saturday. Expect slower and slippery travel for the Friday AM and PM rush hours. Allow extra time to get where you need to go!

We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week, but we should warm up quickly! The 40s look possible by early next week, with rain chances returning.

Winter weather alerts issued

1-4" of snow Friday for many

4-7" Friday in the snow belt east of Cleveland

More accumulation with lake effect on Saturday

Thawing out next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Snow likely. Totals in the 2-5" range for most, over 6'' for some. | High: 25º

Saturday: Lake effect snow. Very cold.| High: 19º

Sunday: Much quieter but still cold.| High: 23º

Monday: Thawing out & warming up.| High: 34º

Tuesday: Even warmer and wet.| High: 23º

