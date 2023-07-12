FORECAST: Active with on & off showers and storms

CLEVELAND — A weak front will stall out across Lake Erie this morning. This will set the stage for a few thundershowers this morning. More isolated thundershowers are possible on Wednesday with the front nearby. A cluster of stronger storms looks to slide east thru the area closer to sunset Wednesday evening. There is a small chance for a severe wind gust or two then. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 80s along the lakeshore and middle 80s inland.

Unsettled weather will continue for the next several days. Thursday's chance for storms looks to feature two rounds. One into Saturday with a couple more rounds of thunderstorms moving in along with more noticeable humidity and clouds.

What To Expect:



Isolated storms Wednesday

A round in the morning & again during the evening

Warm temps in the 80s

Storms could be strong or severe Wednesday & Thursday

Keeping it unsettled into the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Plan on a few t-storms. | High: 83º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 83º

Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º

Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 84º

