FORECAST: Active with on & off showers and storms

CLEVELAND — A weak front will stall out across Lake Erie this morning. This will set the stage for a few thundershowers this morning. More isolated thundershowers are possible on Wednesday with the front nearby. A cluster of stronger storms looks to slide east thru the area closer to sunset Wednesday evening. There is a small chance for a severe wind gust or two then. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 80s along the lakeshore and middle 80s inland.
Unsettled weather will continue for the next several days. Thursday's chance for storms looks to feature two rounds. One into Saturday with a couple more rounds of thunderstorms moving in along with more noticeable humidity and clouds.
What To Expect:
- Isolated storms Wednesday
- A round in the morning & again during the evening
- Warm temps in the 80s
- Storms could be strong or severe Wednesday & Thursday
- Keeping it unsettled into the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Plan on a few t-storms. | High: 83º
Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 83º
Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º
Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 84º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter