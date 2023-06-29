FORECAST: Adding heat & humidity to our smoky sky

CLEVELAND — Wildfire smoke has returned! Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires in Quebec will cause poor air quality across all of Northern Ohio thru Thursday night. People with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit time out side thru Thursday evening. Air Quality Alert is in effect thru midnight Thursday night for Northern Ohio.

Plan on a dry weather Thursday. With sunshine coming out expect temperature to warm up! Although, Thursday skies will look gray due to wildfire smoke Highs Wednesday will reach into the middle and upper 70s. Thursday, we should get into the lower 80s.

What To Expect:



AIR QUALITY ALERT for Wildfire smoke thru midnight Thursday night

Warmer with smoky sunshine Thursday

Heating up late week

More storms for Saturday & Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More smoke & haze. Some Sunshine. Showers west. Warmer.| High: 86º

Friday: A few on & off PM storms.| High: 87º

Saturday: Few PM showers/storms possible.| High: 82º

Sunday: Scattered storms.| High: 80º

Monday: A few PM storms.| High: 80º

