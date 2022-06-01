FORECAST: Adding humidity to our heat and fueling storms.

CLEVELAND — A quiet night is in store for Northern Ohio. Temperatures will stay warm all night, between 65 and 72 degrees for lows. Skies should remain clear as well.

A strong cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. Warm weather continues ahead of the front and temperatures should have no trouble reaching back into the middle and upper 80s by early afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the cold front by early afternoon and then slide southeast thru the evening hours. A few of the storms could contain damaging winds and large hail.

Rain and a few storms will linger into Thursday as cooler air returns.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Hot again today

More humid though, Heat index +90º

Scattered, strong storms this afternoon

Some could be damaging

Falling temperatures Thursday with lingering rain & thunder chances

More seasonable weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE. Storms return. Few could be severe during the afternoon. Feeling even hotter before the storms.| High: 88º

Thursday: A few t-showers with much cooler air.| High: 61º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 74º

Saturday: Partly cloudy.| High: 70º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Seasonable.| High: 76º

