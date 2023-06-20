FORECAST: Adding humidity to the forecast with a few storms

CLEVELAND — Summer officially begins this Wednesday at 10:57 AM EDT and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all week long.
Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons.
Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Another area of low pressure will approach from the northwest by Thursday night and Friday. This slow moving system will keep clouds around late week with a few thundershowers Thursday and Friday. The best chance for rain this week appears to be Saturday with scattered showers and storms expected area wide. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!
What To Expect:
- Hot & humid today
- A few storms
- Better storm chances late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: A few t-storms, hot & humid.| High: 84º
Summer starts: Partly cloudy. | High: 83º
Thursday: Isolated t-storms.| High: 80º
Friday: Few t-showers possible, still very warm.| High: 79º
Saturday: A few storms. Still warm.| High: 77º
