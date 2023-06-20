FORECAST: Adding humidity to the forecast with a few storms

CLEVELAND — Summer officially begins this Wednesday at 10:57 AM EDT and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all week long.

Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons.

Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Another area of low pressure will approach from the northwest by Thursday night and Friday. This slow moving system will keep clouds around late week with a few thundershowers Thursday and Friday. The best chance for rain this week appears to be Saturday with scattered showers and storms expected area wide. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:



Hot & humid today

A few storms

Better storm chances late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few t-storms, hot & humid.| High: 84º

Summer starts: Partly cloudy. | High: 83º

Thursday: Isolated t-storms.| High: 80º

Friday: Few t-showers possible, still very warm.| High: 79º

Saturday: A few storms. Still warm.| High: 77º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter