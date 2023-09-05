FORECAST: And the heat rolls on

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. We could touch 90º today making it only the second time. Regardless, humidity will remain high through Wednesday keeping heat indices in the 90s. Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.
Our next shot at rain comes Wednesday with a few thunderstorms and an even better shot Thursday. That's our relief, too. Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend. A real Fall-like feel for the Browns Home Opener on Sunday.
Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!
What To Expect:
- Hotter Tuesday, still humid
- Watching a few storms Wednesday
- More rain late week
- Rain bringing cooler air
- Feeling like Fall by Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º
Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms. | High: 86º
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 80º
Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 74º
Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 69º
Sunday: Partly sunny. | High: 70º
