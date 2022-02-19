FORECAST: Another Arctic Blast Saturday

CLEVELAND — A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 4am Saturday morning thru 1pm Saturday afternoon for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, & Ashtabula Counties. Wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph likely.

Another strong, fast-moving Alberta Clipper low pressure system will slide southeast thru Ohio. Once the cold front moves thru, temperatures will crash. In fact, we'll be in the teens in the north and lower 20s in the south this morning. This storm system will bring a quick burst of snow, generally an inch or less thru the early to mid-morning hours.

Saturday will stay windy and cold. Skies will be mostly cloudy thru the days. A few light snow showers during the morning just about anywhere. And a few lingering lake effect snow showers east into the snow belt during the afternoon. Total snow from this Clipper System will total an inch or less in most spots. Perhaps a little bit more in the snow belt. Winds will once again be blustery. Gusts above 35 to 50 mph during the morning, gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the teens and lower 20s during the afternoon.

All-Star Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be blustery. But we will be dry all day with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Another Alberta Clipper tonight

More Arctic Air Saturday

Another shot at light snow Saturday morning

Windy all day long

Dry & milder for All-Star Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Cold & blustery with a few snow showers possible. | High: 19º

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 48º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Rain late | High: 50º

Tuesday: Rain returns. | High: 54º

