FORECAST: Another beautiful Fall day before things get active

CLEVELAND — Seasonable weather stays with us on Wednesday. Highs will climb to near 60 with a partly cloudy sky. We should be dry all day if you need to rake a few leaves.

A pattern flip is expected closer to the end of the week when a stronger cold front drops in late Thursday evening. It will bring the return of wet weather and much colder air. Rain now appears to arrive Thursday evening and stick around Friday with colder air pouring in Friday.

There could even be some snowflakes mixing in with the rain Saturday. Another clipper system Sunday may even bring some accumulating snow to some spots...stay tuned!

Wednesday: Drying out and still mild for November. | High: 61º

Thursday: Last warm day. Windy. Rain returns late. | High: 69º

Friday: Few showers. Partly sunny and colder.| High: 55º

Saturday: Breezy and colder with a lake effect mix possible. | High: 40º

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. A little accumulation possible. Cold. | High: 39º

