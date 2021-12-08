Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Another cold day with a few flurries

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:10:06-05

CLEVELAND — The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, with maybe even another shot at light snow today. Only minor accumulations expected, if any.

Ready for a thaw? It's here Thursday with a high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and 60s likely Saturday. That warmth comes with a lot of rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday.

Temps take another tumble for the second half of the weekend with a light lake effect mix possible for Sunday Browns game.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • A few flurries today
  • Back above freezing today
  • Closer to 40º Thursday
  • 50s likely Friday, rain late
  • Wet & mild, 60s early Saturday
  • Much colder Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Few light snow showers, still cold. | High: 33º

Thursday: Isolated rain/snow late in the day. A bit warmer.| High: 39º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 54º

Saturday: Rain likely early switching to a mix/snow later in the day. Windy.| High: 60º

Sunday: Scattered light rain or wet snow. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018