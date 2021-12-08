FORECAST: Another cold day with a few flurries

CLEVELAND — The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, with maybe even another shot at light snow today. Only minor accumulations expected, if any.

Ready for a thaw? It's here Thursday with a high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and 60s likely Saturday. That warmth comes with a lot of rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday.

Temps take another tumble for the second half of the weekend with a light lake effect mix possible for Sunday Browns game.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few flurries today

Back above freezing today

Closer to 40º Thursday

50s likely Friday, rain late

Wet & mild, 60s early Saturday

Much colder Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Few light snow showers, still cold. | High: 33º

Thursday: Isolated rain/snow late in the day. A bit warmer.| High: 39º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 54º

Saturday: Rain likely early switching to a mix/snow later in the day. Windy.| High: 60º

Sunday: Scattered light rain or wet snow. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: