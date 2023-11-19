FORECAST: Another great day!

CLEVELAND — If you liked yesterday's weather - you will like today' weather too! Plan for another day of sunshine, with a few clouds on-tap for Sunday. So if you are heading to the Browns game, it will be sunny but chilly one. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, along with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the north and northwest, so it will be colder at times with chills in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday will be much of the same with increasing clouds and rain returning late.
Significant rain returns Tuesday as a strong low-pressure center moves northeast through the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Some lake-effect rain showers are possible for Wednesday in the snowbelt east of Cleveland. Plan for a dry but chilly Turkey day with high temps only in the 40s.
What To Expect:
- A dry and cool Sunday for the Browns Game
- Dry, cool Monday
- Rainy & windy Tuesday
- Isolated lake-effect rain or snow on Wednesday
- Dry & chilly Thanksgiving Day
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly but dry for Browns Game.| High: 49º
Monday: More clouds. Touch cooler.| High: 48
Tuesday: Rain likely. Windy.| High: 51º
Wednesday: Few showers. Windy. Colder.| High: 43º
Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 47º
Black Friday: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 45º
