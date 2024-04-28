FORECAST: Another Summer Like Day; Isolated T-Shower

CLEVELAND — Sunday is another warm one with isolated t-showers and a high in the lower 80s! Rain chances look to be best along the shoreline on Sunday around mid-day.

A cold front will bring more rain to the region late Monday into the day on Tuesday. This will bring a temporary cool down for Tuesday. Otherwise, most of the next week will be well into the 70s and even lower 80s!

More rain chances arrive by week's end, and cooler temperatures return by next Saturday.

What To Expect:



Warm & breezy weekend

Thundershowers possible

Lower 80s Sunday

More rain to begin week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Isolated thunder. Summer-like.| High: 82º

Monday: Warm with a few PM t-storms.| High: 82º

Tuesday: Soggy. Rain/Storm likely. Cooler.| High: 69º

Wednesday: Drier and Warmer Again.| High: 78º

Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers.| High: 81º

Friday: Scattered rain & t-storms. Cooler.| High: 76º

Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 68º

