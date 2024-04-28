FORECAST: Another Summer Like Day; Isolated T-Shower

CLEVELAND — Sunday is another warm one with isolated t-showers and a high in the lower 80s! Rain chances look to be best along the shoreline on Sunday around mid-day.
A cold front will bring more rain to the region late Monday into the day on Tuesday. This will bring a temporary cool down for Tuesday. Otherwise, most of the next week will be well into the 70s and even lower 80s!
More rain chances arrive by week's end, and cooler temperatures return by next Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Warm & breezy weekend
- Thundershowers possible
- Lower 80s Sunday
- More rain to begin week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Isolated thunder. Summer-like.| High: 82º
Monday: Warm with a few PM t-storms.| High: 82º
Tuesday: Soggy. Rain/Storm likely. Cooler.| High: 69º
Wednesday: Drier and Warmer Again.| High: 78º
Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers.| High: 81º
Friday: Scattered rain & t-storms. Cooler.| High: 76º
Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 68º
