FORECAST: Another toasty day!

CLEVELAND — We'll make a run at 80 degrees again for much of the area today. Sunshine will be the rule during the morning hours with a few more clouds spreading in during the afternoon from the south. Inland counties will have no trouble popping into the lower 80s again Friday afternoon. The Akron/Canton Airport could even get close to tying a record high for the day of 83 degrees (from 1941). Cleveland will get close to 80 by early afternoon, but an expected lake breeze will slide south a dozen or so miles during the afternoon, cooler parts of the lake shore counties through the 70s during the afternoon.

Clouds will continue to roll in throughout Friday night and a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. A few spotty rain showers and rumbles of thunder are expected by Saturday during the mid to late afternoon hours. We will still be warm in the middle 70s. There should still be plenty of dry time on Saturday.

There is a better shot for rain on Sunday. We might even have to deal with a couple of strong thunderstorms during the afternoon as highs, once again top out in the middle and upper 70s.

You will need warmer coats again to begin next work week. Below average temperatures return early next week. A few flakes may even be possible by early Tuesday morning! Brrrr.

What To Expect:

80 degree highs possible again Friday

Cooler near Lake Erie

Isolated thundershowers Saturday

Strong storms possible Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Partly cloudy & very warm! Cooler lakeside.| High: 80º

Saturday: Few PM t'showers but still VERY warm. | High: 75º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. PM thunderstorms. | High: 78º

Monday: Few PM showers. Much cooler. Windy!| High: 48º

Tuesday: AM rain/snow mix. Windy. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 59º

