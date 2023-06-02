Watch Now
FORECAST: Another Toasty & Dry Day

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jun 02, 2023
CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the rest of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during Friday afternoon.

Inland temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler...in the lower and middle 80s.

The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers & again on Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.

Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s.

What To Expect:

  • Very warm on Friday
  • Not as hot Saturday & Sunday
  • Slim rain chances for the next 7 days
  • Cooling trend next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 85º

Saturday: Spotty, showers. | High: 78º

Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 74º

Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Comfortable. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Cool & dry. | High: 68º

