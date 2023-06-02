FORECAST: Another Toasty & Dry Day

CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the rest of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during Friday afternoon.

Inland temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler...in the lower and middle 80s.

The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers & again on Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.

Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s.

What To Expect:

Very warm on Friday

Not as hot Saturday & Sunday

Slim rain chances for the next 7 days

Cooling trend next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 85º

Saturday: Spotty, showers. | High: 78º

Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 74º

Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Comfortable. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Cool & dry. | High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter