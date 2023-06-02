FORECAST: Another Toasty & Dry Day

CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the rest of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during Friday afternoon.
Inland temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler...in the lower and middle 80s.
The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers & again on Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.
Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s.
What To Expect:
- Very warm on Friday
- Not as hot Saturday & Sunday
- Slim rain chances for the next 7 days
- Cooling trend next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 85º
Saturday: Spotty, showers. | High: 78º
Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 74º
Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Comfortable. | High: 70º
Wednesday: Cool & dry. | High: 68º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter