FORECAST: Arctic Cold to Begin the Weekend

CLEVELAND — Cold temperatures will stick with us thru the weekend. A weak front is sliding east thru the area early on Saturday stirring up more light, fluffy snow. Accumulations should stay an inch or less for the area. The roads could still be slick! Be careful.

Saturday stays cold all day with highs near 20 degrees. Dry air should allow sunshine to mix with the clouds. Clouds will continue to clear out overnight and expect bitterly cold temperatures again on Sunday morning. Lows will drop down into the single digits. Highs on Sunday should climb up to near 30 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

A system moves toward the area late Sunday and Monday. This could bring a round of light snow showers late Monday with lingering lake effect on Tuesday.

Saturday: Snow ends. Partly cloudy & cold. | High: 21º

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. | High: 35º

Monday: Chance for PM snow. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Chance for a wintry mix. | High: 39º

