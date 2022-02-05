FORECAST: Arctic Cold to Begin the Weekend

CLEVELAND — Cold temperatures will stick with us thru the weekend. A weak front is sliding east thru the area early on Saturday stirring up more light, fluffy snow. Accumulations should stay an inch or less for the area. The roads could still be slick! Be careful.
Saturday stays cold all day with highs near 20 degrees. Dry air should allow sunshine to mix with the clouds. Clouds will continue to clear out overnight and expect bitterly cold temperatures again on Sunday morning. Lows will drop down into the single digits. Highs on Sunday should climb up to near 30 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.
A system moves toward the area late Sunday and Monday. This could bring a round of light snow showers late Monday with lingering lake effect on Tuesday.
Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Final snow showers up to an inch
- A cold & dry Saturday
- Stays cold Sunday AM
- Quiet this weekend but cleaning up from winter storm
- Cold lingers on
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Snow ends. Partly cloudy & cold. | High: 21º
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. | High: 35º
Monday: Chance for PM snow. | High: 33º
Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 29º
Wednesday: Chance for a wintry mix. | High: 39º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter