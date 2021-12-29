FORECAST: Areas of Dense AM Fog & Drizzle

CLEVELAND — Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 AM for much of the northern half of the area. Watch out for reduced visibility less than one mile in spots.

Otherwise, cloudy and cool today with high temperatures climbing into the 40s.

Thursday brings isolated rain showers & possibly a few snowflakes with highs in the middle 40s. New Year's Eve gets warmer with temps in the upper 40s & rain building in late.`

For the first day of 2022, expect rain showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Blast of colder air returns for Sunday with some light snow possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Clouds and some fog dense morning fog

Areas of drizzle possible

Cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in the 40s

Rainy weather for New Years Day



DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: AM fog. Cloudy skies. | High: 43º

Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 44º

New Year's Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain shower late.| High: 48º

New Year's Day: Rain likely. | High: 50º

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Scattered snow possible. | High: 34º

