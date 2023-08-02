FORECAST: August heat building back into Ohio

CLEVELAND — The wildfire smoke is more upper level right now. But, by late Wednesday thru the day on Thursday, the smoke will likely be closer to the ground meaning air quality will likely drop again. Be aware if you have breathing issues.

Temperatures for Wednesday will climb back closer to average, in the lower and middle 80s. I expect dry weather through the day with lots of filtered sunshine.

Thursday, we're back in the middle 80s with a bit more humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy. Dry weather is expected all day and through the evening hours for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Browns Fans wont have to worry about rain as temperatures slowly drop back into the 70s for the evening.

Better storm chances arrive by late week. I expect a few thundershowers here and there on Friday with highs near 80 again. A few more thundershowers are possible Sunday as well.

What To Expect:



Watch for some wildfire smoke late Wednesday into Thursday

More heat/humidity building late week

A few storms Friday and Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Smoky.| High: 82º

Thursday: Starting to get muggy. Smoky. Dry for Browns Game. | High: 85º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: A few storms. | High: 83º

