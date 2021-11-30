Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Awaiting a mid-week warm-up

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 5:57 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 05:57:28-05

CLEVELAND — Alberta Clipper system brought widespread light snow overnight through early this morning.

Snow ends by mid to late morning with dry weather and some sunshine expected for the afternoon.

Then we get to enjoy a nice warming trend into midweek and bring back more rain.

Enjoy the brief warmth because winter blasts back into the area this weekend with another round of wintry weather.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Snow ends this morning
  • Some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon
  • Warmer midweek with rain returning
  • Colder again late week with a wintry mix possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow ending early. Some PM sun.| High: 42º

Wednesday: A bit warmer with spotty rain. | High: 46º

Thursday: Even warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018