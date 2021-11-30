FORECAST: Awaiting a mid-week warm-up

CLEVELAND — Alberta Clipper system brought widespread light snow overnight through early this morning.

Snow ends by mid to late morning with dry weather and some sunshine expected for the afternoon.

Then we get to enjoy a nice warming trend into midweek and bring back more rain.

Enjoy the brief warmth because winter blasts back into the area this weekend with another round of wintry weather.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Snow ends this morning

Some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon

Warmer midweek with rain returning

Colder again late week with a wintry mix possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow ending early. Some PM sun.| High: 42º

Wednesday: A bit warmer with spotty rain. | High: 46º

Thursday: Even warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: