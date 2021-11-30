FORECAST: Awaiting a mid-week warm-up

CLEVELAND — Alberta Clipper system brought widespread light snow overnight through early this morning.
Snow ends by mid to late morning with dry weather and some sunshine expected for the afternoon.
Then we get to enjoy a nice warming trend into midweek and bring back more rain.
Enjoy the brief warmth because winter blasts back into the area this weekend with another round of wintry weather.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Snow ends this morning
- Some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon
- Warmer midweek with rain returning
- Colder again late week with a wintry mix possible
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Snow ending early. Some PM sun.| High: 42º
Wednesday: A bit warmer with spotty rain. | High: 46º
Thursday: Even warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 52º
