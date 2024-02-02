Forecast: Back to cold and gray but briefly... sun taking over soon

CLEVELAND — The sunshine was awesome yesterday, albeit brief! Clouds are already back thanks to last night's cold front. That cold front will take our very mild temperatures from Thursday down by about 10-15 degrees today.

Don't worry, though; the sun comes right back this weekend. We're looking brighter inland off of Lake Erie Saturday and everywhere Sunday.

That trend rolls into the next work week as well! It does not look to rain again until the end of next week!

What To Expect:



Colder for Groundhog's Day

Tracking weekend sunshine

Slightly above average temps next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Early showers. Cold and cloudy. | High: 35º

Saturday: Halfway point of winter! Sun returns | High: 40º

Sunday: Sunny Sunday. Slightly above average. | High: 42º

Monday: Still Dry. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Near normal temps for early February. | High: 39º

