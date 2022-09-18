FORECAST: Beautiful Day for the Browns

CLEVELAND — The southerly wind shift is a sign of the warmer air that is hanging around this weekend!

Highs into Browns Sunday look warm with highs in the middle 80s! It will be slightly humid, breezy and clouds will be increasing clouds this afternoon.

Rain chances increase Sunday night and into Monday morning. Showers/storms are likely Monday morning with scattered storms redeveloping during the afternoon. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms Monday afternoon.

Plus, fall begins on Thursday and temperatures will be MUCH cooler by the end of next week! Right on cue!

What To Expect:

Increasing Clouds Sunday

Rain Chance Late in the Day

Rain/storms likely on Monday

Strong storms on Wednesday

"Fall"ing temperatures by end of week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer. Late rain.| High: 84º

Monday: Not as hot with rain/storms likely.| High: 77º

Tuesday: Mainly dry.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Storms return.| High: 83º

Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall!| High: 63º

Friday: Much colder!| High: 60º

