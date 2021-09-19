Watch
FORECAST: Beautiful for Browns Home Opener

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 9:15 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 09:15:31-04

CLEVELAND — Should be INCREDIBLE for the Browns game today with a light E/NE breeze and temps near 80 towards the end of the game. Expect lots of sunshine too.
Storm chances will increase by Monday afternoon and stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio right around that exact time! So start getting the fall gear ready!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Looking GREAT for the Browns game today
  • Bright and dry Sunday with highs near 80 north, warmer south
  • Storms return Monday PM and Tuesday
  • Widespread rain and storms Wednesday
  • Much cooler air ahead
  • Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: More sunshine and dry weather. | High: 80º

Monday: Warmer with a few storms. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Spotty storms. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. | High: 67º

