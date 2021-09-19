FORECAST: Beautiful for Browns Home Opener

CLEVELAND — Should be INCREDIBLE for the Browns game today with a light E/NE breeze and temps near 80 towards the end of the game. Expect lots of sunshine too.

Storm chances will increase by Monday afternoon and stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio right around that exact time! So start getting the fall gear ready!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Looking GREAT for the Browns game today

Bright and dry Sunday with highs near 80 north, warmer south

Storms return Monday PM and Tuesday

Widespread rain and storms Wednesday

Much cooler air ahead

Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: More sunshine and dry weather. | High: 80º

Monday: Warmer with a few storms. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Spotty storms. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. | High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: