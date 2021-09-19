FORECAST: Beautiful for Browns Home Opener

CLEVELAND — Should be INCREDIBLE for the Browns game today with a light E/NE breeze and temps near 80 towards the end of the game. Expect lots of sunshine too.
Storm chances will increase by Monday afternoon and stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio right around that exact time! So start getting the fall gear ready!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Looking GREAT for the Browns game today
- Bright and dry Sunday with highs near 80 north, warmer south
- Storms return Monday PM and Tuesday
- Widespread rain and storms Wednesday
- Much cooler air ahead
- Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: More sunshine and dry weather. | High: 80º
Monday: Warmer with a few storms. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Spotty storms. | High: 81º
Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. | High: 67º
