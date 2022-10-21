FORECAST: Beautiful October weather is back!

CLEVELAND — We're back to near normal with highs in the lower and middle 60s. 70-degree weather is likely this weekend so you can get those leaves raked! We stay dry all weekend long! Enjoy.
What To Expect:
- Lots of Friday sunshine
- Temps back in the 60s
- Blustery all day Friday
- 50s for High School Football
- 70s return for the weekend
- We're dry & mild until the middle of next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 64º
Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 70º
Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 73º
Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 72º
