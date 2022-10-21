FORECAST: Beautiful October weather is back!

CLEVELAND — We're back to near normal with highs in the lower and middle 60s. 70-degree weather is likely this weekend so you can get those leaves raked! We stay dry all weekend long! Enjoy.

What To Expect:

Lots of Friday sunshine

Temps back in the 60s

Blustery all day Friday

50s for High School Football

70s return for the weekend

We're dry & mild until the middle of next week



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 64º

Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 70º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 73º

Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 72º

