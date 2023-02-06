FORECAST: Big temp swings, waves of rain and strong winds likely this week

CLEVELAND — After temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, more chilly air will begin to move in for the overnight. Lows will drop to around 30 across NE Ohio. A few snow showers will be possible after midnight into the morning on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight into the morning on Monday, but some sunshine will be possible Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be colder as we begin the new work week, as highs fall back into the upper 30s Monday afternoon.

A warm front will move into the region late Monday into the morning on Tuesday. This will bring much warmer air back into the region, as highs climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday. A cold front will bring the chance for a few rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We will see more rain chances late Wednesday into the day on Thursday, as our next storm system moves into the region from the southwest. Temperatures will be well above average on Wednesday and Thursday, but will begin to fall again as we wrap up the work week.

Rain/Snow chances will return on Saturday, as highs will top off around Freezing. We will see highs bump back into the lower 40s on Sunday, with some sunshine once again.

What To Expect:

Steady chill today

Few showers Tuesday morning

Gusts over 40mph Tuesday

Wild temperatures swings this week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Temps staying chilly with clouds hanging around. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Morning rain followed by warmer temps nd gusts over 40mph. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 45º

Thursday: . | High: 57º

Friday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 46º

Saturday: Rain to snow showers. Colder. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. | High: 39º

