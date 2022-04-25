FORECAST: Big Temperature Swings Today & Strong Storms

CLEVELAND — This new work week is starting off unsettled with a cold front slowly moving into NE Ohio later today. Look for a few showers to roll through this morning. But the most active weather will be this afternoon with more widespread rain and some strong storms possible along the cold front.

Summer-like temps in the 80s are not expected today. But we still get pretty warm into the 70s ahead of the front this morning with a sharp drop in temps to the 50s by mid-late afternoon.

There is a very low Marginal threat that a few storms could be strong to severe for PM hours. Best chance likely from about Noon-8 pm. Main threat would be an isolated damaging wind gust near 60 mph and hail around quarter size. Showers and storms continue through early tonight, fading overnight. Temps dip to the 40s tonight with high temperatures only near 50 by Tuesday PM.

Isolated rain shower is possible Tuesday but models are showing Tuesday mainly dry. Wednesday morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow can’t be ruled out with temps back to near freezing. So it’s good-bye summer and feeling more like winter by the middle of the week. We do rebound back to the 60s late week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warm early, then sharply colder

Few AM showers

Widespread rain and storms PM

Few storms could be strong to severe

Much colder Tuesday and Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Warm early then sharp drop in temperatures. Rain & storms likely PM. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Much cooler with isolated rain. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Light rain/snow mix possible early. Even colder. | High: 42º

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 48º

Friday: Cloud/sun mix. Milder. | High: 58º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: