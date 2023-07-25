FORECAST: Big time heat building across the state

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue each day into the weekend, along with a big warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us by the middle part of the work week. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!!

What To Expect:



Seasonably hot, 85º today

Closer to 90º Wednesday-Friday

Heat indices pushing 95º

Few storms Wed evening/Thu morning

Few more storms late Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms. Seasonably hot. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Unseasonably hot & humid before late day storms. | High: 91º

Thursday: Storms fading early then HOT. | High: 90º

Friday: Hottest of the week before more late day storms. | High: 92º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter