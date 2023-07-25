Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Big time heat building across the state

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 05:46:06-04

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue each day into the weekend, along with a big warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us by the middle part of the work week. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!!

What To Expect:

  • Seasonably hot, 85º today
  • Closer to 90º Wednesday-Friday
  • Heat indices pushing 95º
  • Few storms Wed evening/Thu morning
  • Few more storms late Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms. Seasonably hot. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Unseasonably hot & humid before late day storms. | High: 91º

Thursday: Storms fading early then HOT. | High: 90º

Friday: Hottest of the week before more late day storms. | High: 92º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018