FORECAST: Big time heat building across the state

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue each day into the weekend, along with a big warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us by the middle part of the work week. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!!
What To Expect:
- Seasonably hot, 85º today
- Closer to 90º Wednesday-Friday
- Heat indices pushing 95º
- Few storms Wed evening/Thu morning
- Few more storms late Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Isolated t-storms. Seasonably hot. | High: 85º
Wednesday: Unseasonably hot & humid before late day storms. | High: 91º
Thursday: Storms fading early then HOT. | High: 90º
Friday: Hottest of the week before more late day storms. | High: 92º
