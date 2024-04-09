FORECAST: Big time heat building today, fueling this evening's storms

CLEVELAND — Big heat today. We're soaring into the middle and upper 70s with a breezy south wind. High clouds should keep us out of the 80s. Either way... Very warm today!

That heat is also fueling this evening's storm chance. Plan on a few t-storms south of Canton late afternoon before those slide east and out of Ohio. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats with hail and lightning also possible.

The main threat for strong storms is a little later. Closer to sunset and beyond. These will be coming from Toledo. I expect heavy rain as well as damaging wind and large hail as this line rolls through. Damage is possible with the strongest parts of this squall line. Make sure you're staying up to date with the timing of this line and prepared for night storms.

What To Expect:



Heat building today

Heat-fueled evening storms

More rain late Wed into Thursday

Flooding possible Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Heating up with strong storms late. | High 78º

Wednesday: Not as warm with some midday dry time.| High 62º

Thursday: Steady, heavy rain. Flooding threat. | High 67º

Friday: Scattered light rain as temps steadily drop. | High 48º

