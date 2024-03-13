FORECAST: Big time heat fueling thunderstorms this week

CLEVELAND — Does it get better than this?! Well, in 1990 we hit 76º on March 13th... this year we'll hit just under 70º on March 13th... Still, we're beautiful today.

Plan on sun mixing with clouds, a light southwest breeze and gorgeous temps. Meanwhile, west of us, storms will be brewing. Those storms will fade at night but should still make progress east. Plan on a few storms early Thursday morning and another, stronger round in the afternoon.

We should be soaked through early Friday with a slight drying trend Friday before the weekend.

Cooler weather arrives Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the 50s and highs on Sunday in the 40s. Rain chances are minimal through the weekend.

What To Expect:



Very warm again

Round of thunder Thursday

Much cooler this weekend

Chill comes back this weekend (St. Patrick's Day)

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Very warm with tons of sun. High: 69º

Thursday: Warm & humid with t-storms likely. High: 65º

Friday: Scattered rain & thunder likely. | High: 50º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Slight rain chance. | High: 55º

Sunday: Cool & cloudy with a few showers. | High: 46º

