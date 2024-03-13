Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Big time heat fueling thunderstorms this week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 06:14:34-04

CLEVELAND — Does it get better than this?! Well, in 1990 we hit 76º on March 13th... this year we'll hit just under 70º on March 13th... Still, we're beautiful today.

Plan on sun mixing with clouds, a light southwest breeze and gorgeous temps. Meanwhile, west of us, storms will be brewing. Those storms will fade at night but should still make progress east. Plan on a few storms early Thursday morning and another, stronger round in the afternoon.

We should be soaked through early Friday with a slight drying trend Friday before the weekend.

Cooler weather arrives Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the 50s and highs on Sunday in the 40s. Rain chances are minimal through the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Very warm again
  • Round of thunder Thursday
  • Much cooler this weekend
  • Chill comes back this weekend (St. Patrick's Day)

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Very warm with tons of sun. High: 69º

Thursday: Warm & humid with t-storms likely. High: 65º

Friday: Scattered rain & thunder likely. | High: 50º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Slight rain chance. | High: 55º

Sunday: Cool & cloudy with a few showers. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018