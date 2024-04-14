FORECAST: Big warm-up fuels storms later today

CLEVELAND — It is a beautiful and warm start to the day. Temps will soar later today with highs in the 70s. It will remain breezy with southerly winds gusts over 30 mph possible. The morning and early afternoon look dry, but the warmth will fuel more showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong or severe, especially the more south and east you live. We will be watching for damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather-aware, and when thunder roars, get indoors!

These storms look scattered, so not everyone will see rain or storms. Storms should fade around midnight. Monday will be a bit cooler with temps in the 60s but looks dry all day. We will have additional warm days this week with temperatures in the 70s returning...and you guessed it...more April Showers & storms will be possible as well!

What To Expect:



Warmer Sunday

PM storms on Sunday

Storms could be strong or severe

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Warmer, PM t-storms could be strong. Breezy | High: 75º

Monday: Looks dry. Cooler.| High: 64º

Tuesday: Touch warmer. Late rain. | High: 67º

Wednesday: More rain and storms. Warmer. | High: 74º

Thursday: Rain chance early. Cooler again. | High: 62º

Friday: Chilly showers. | High: 52º

