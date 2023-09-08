Watch Now
FORECAST: Break out the hoodies, fall air is settling in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 2:48 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 02:48:55-04

CLEVELAND — The relief is here! Plan on temps holding in the 60s all day in Cleveland. It'll be a bit warmer the farther south you are but NOTHING compared to the heat we're just getting through.
We can thank (breezy) north winds and thick clouds for the temp drop. We're dodging a few light rain showers today also but plan for lots of dry time. That trend spills into the weekend
Any rain this weekend will be brief and light also. Most of us are staying dry until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. If you're wondering about temps rebounding then don't... we're staying way below average for at least a week, maybe longer.

What To Expect:

  • A few showers today
  • Below average temps
  • Limited weekend rain
  • Staying below the norm all weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: A few showers, even cooler. | High: 69º

Saturday: Isolated showers, cool. | High: 70º

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a slim rain chance. | High: 73º

Monday: Comfortable with peaks of sunshine. | High: 74º

