FORECAST: Breezy & warmer today despite a few showers

CLEVELAND — Here comes the warm-up! We're pushing into the lower 50s today with a breezy south wind. Enjoy it when it's dry because rain is on the way. Not a ton but you'll have to run the wipers at times today. Plan on a few light rain showers this afternoon. We dry out overnight before temps get cold enough for snow. So we're all rain today.

Different story Wednesday. We're still warm with highs pushing near 50º but late in the day things take a turn. Plan on heavier rain closer to sunset and a quick drop in temps. That means rain could change to ice then snow heading into Thursday. Widespread precip (snow most likely) should shut down early but I can't rule out some lake effect Though the day.

By Friday we start the rebound again and by Saturday we're talking 50s again! We're also talking rain again... Plan on a SOAKER Sunday.

Then it's a big warming trend that we get to enjoy just in time for the weekend. You will need the umbrellas though with a decent shot for rain Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Breezy, warmer today

Few light showers this afternoon

Better shot at rain late Wednesday

Rain changing to snow early Thursday

MUCH colder again Thursday

Much warmer/wetter By The Weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Breezy & much warmer with a slim shot at late day rain. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with a light rain/snow mix possible. | High: 49º

Thursday: MUCH colder with a shot at snow. | High: 28º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: