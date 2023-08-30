FORECAST: Brief taste taste of fall before summer rushes back in

CLEVELAND — Check the calendar... it's still August! Even though we're stuck in the 60s all day with clouds and a breezy north wind. A little taste of fall. Enjoy it because summer isn't over...
The heat is about to crank. Sunshine and 70s coming back the rest of the work week and 80s returning this weekend. We may even see 90º next week!
What To Expect:
- Cloudy & Fall-like Wednesday
- Clearing out tonight
- Heating up late week
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated AM shower. | High: 65º
Thursday: Sunny. Still cool. Still dry. | High: 71º
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. | High: 78º
Saturday: Sunny & hot. | High: 82º
Sunday: Sunny & hot. | High: 87º
Labor Day: Sunny & hot. | High: 89º
