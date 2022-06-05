FORECAST: Brief Warm up

CLEVELAND — Outstanding weather is in store for most of the weekend. Plan on warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is possible on Sunday - mainly to the north and early in the day. However, it still looks mainly dry with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. There is a better chance for rain and storms on late Monday/Tuesday. Plan for rain and a few storms after 5 pm on Monday and lingering into Tuesday.

Temperatures soar close to 90 Monday but will fall back a bit below the norm for much of the next week with hit or miss shower chances.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Plenty of dry time this weekend

Warmer on Sunday

Even warmer on Monday

Storms return late Monday

Below average temps return Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Warmer. Cloudy early with stray shower. PM sun.| High: 78º

Monday: PM showers and storms. Warmer.| High: 87º

Tuesday: Widespread rain & storms - especially early.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Dry start, Rain Late. | High: 74º

