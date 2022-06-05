FORECAST: Brief Warm up

CLEVELAND — Outstanding weather is in store for most of the weekend. Plan on warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is possible on Sunday - mainly to the north and early in the day. However, it still looks mainly dry with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. There is a better chance for rain and storms on late Monday/Tuesday. Plan for rain and a few storms after 5 pm on Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
Temperatures soar close to 90 Monday but will fall back a bit below the norm for much of the next week with hit or miss shower chances.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Plenty of dry time this weekend
- Warmer on Sunday
- Even warmer on Monday
- Storms return late Monday
- Below average temps return Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Sunday: Warmer. Cloudy early with stray shower. PM sun.| High: 78º
Monday: PM showers and storms. Warmer.| High: 87º
Tuesday: Widespread rain & storms - especially early.| High: 72º
Wednesday: Dry start, Rain Late. | High: 74º
